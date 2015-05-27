Ruddy eyes England recall

Norwich City goalkeeper John Ruddy said he wants to force his way back into the England squad.

Ruddy will compete in the Premier League next season after Norwich accounted for Middlesbrough 2-0 in the Championship play-off final on Monday.

The 28-year-old earned his solitary England cap in 2012, having starred for Norwich, and now that he is back in the country's top flight, Ruddy is determined to impress national team boss Roy Hodgson.

"I didn't focus on England at all this year. I knew playing in the Championship I wouldn't be doing myself any favours," said Ruddy.

"My main aim was to get back into the Premier League and then knock on the door for that. We've done that and that starts on August 8.

"Congratulations to Tom [Heaton], I thought he deserved to be called up for the last squad, he was unlucky but he has got the call-up for the summer and he's a fantastic keeper.

"I'm delighted for him. He has done very well for Burnley this season but himself and Rob Green are now dropping down to the Championship."