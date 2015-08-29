Ruddy hoping to impress Hodgson

John Ruddy hopes his performances for Norwich City in the Premier League will put him back in contention for a place in Roy Hodgson's England squad.

The goalkeeper has not been involved with the national team since March 2014, seeing the likes of Fraser Forster and Tom Heaton move ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ruddy's absence from the England set-up coincided with Norwich's relegation to the Championship, but their return to the top flight is set to give him more exposure.

"I can only do my best for Norwich City and if others take note of that then excellent," he told The Pink 'Un.

"I was lucky enough to be involved in it for two years and I was bitterly disappointed when I came out of it. I am working hard, primarily for Norwich, and that will hopefully have knock-on effects for England but that is up to the staff in the England camp to decide who they want.

"I think Joe [Hart] and Jack [Butland] will be the two mainstays. When Ben [Foster] comes back from injury he will be in the frame, likewise Fraser, who deserved to be in there and was unfortunate he had a very bad injury.

"There is fantastic competition, which bodes well. I have named four there plus myself, Alex McCarthy, Rob Green and Tom Heaton were in last year so there is healthy competition and it is in a very good state."