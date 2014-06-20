Rueda surprised by Ecuador, Honduras losses

The nations meet in Group E desperate for a victory to keep their respective hopes of progression alive after opening-game defeats.

While Honduras were comfortably beaten 3-0 by France, Ecuador threw away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Switzerland.

However, former Honduras coach Rueda felt both teams could have recorded wins in their first games, adding that he considers his former employers as strong rivals.

"I visualised another scenario before the tournament, I was optimistic regarding Honduras' result against France as well as our result against Switzerland," he said.

"But the results were different and that is football.

"Honduras represent a football culture that has been present in the last two World Cups and the last two Olympic Games.

"They are rivals of the highest level."