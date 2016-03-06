Rummenigge not expecting Bayern to win treble

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes the prospects of the club winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble this season are remote.

League champions Bayern preserved their five point advantage at the top of Germany’s top flight with a goalless draw at nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and are all square at 2-2 ahead of the home leg in the Champions League last-16 clash against Juventus.

April brings a Pokal semi-final against Werder Bremen, meaning Manchester City-bound coach Pep Guardiola still has the chance to replicate Bayern's treble success from the 2012-13 campaign, which immediately preceded the former Barcelona boss' arrival at the Allianz Arena.

But Rummenigge does not believe Guardiola must match Jupp Heynckes' achievement to be considered a success in Bavaria.

"This [the treble] is rare, almost like a blue Mauritius," Rummenigge told Sky, comparing the feat to the exceedingly rare collectors' stamp.

"We will see at the end of the day which of the silverware that I, Pep Guardiola and Bayern want is on the table."

Rummenigge explained Guardiola's targets remain lofty and that the two men enjoy a strong relationship despite the 45-year-old's decision to seek a new challenge in the Premier League.

"Everything that has elapsed between us is fair," he said. "In the discussions, he told me he wants to say goodbye as a friend of Bayern Munich.

"He is 45 years old and would once again like to experience something different, but until then I wish him to win one or two titles with Bayern Munich."

Rummenigge also spoke of his friendship with former club president Uli Hoeness, with speculation continuing that the former club president will regain a prominent role at Bayern following his release from prison, where he served half of a three-and-a-half-year term for tax evasion.

"I always had a very close relationship with him," he added. "He was my first sleeping partner in a double room at Bayern Munich [when they were players].

"Since then you have a close relationship with each other. In between, one has [arguments] sometimes when you disagree. But our conversations were always fruitful and found a decision for the common good of Bayern at the end."