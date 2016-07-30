Rummenigge tells off Ribery over Guardiola dig

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Franck Ribery off after his recent criticism of ex-coach Pep Guardiola.

The Frenchman took aim at the current Manchester City manager earlier this week, stating Guardiola "lacks experience" and "talks too much".

Rummenigge, however, has made it the clear the experienced winger's comments are not acceptable.

"Ribery's reaction normal for a frustrated player? No, there is no reason to hit out at Guardiola," Rummenigge told Bayrischen Rundfunk.

"We have won a lot of things during Guardiola's time in charge.

"We have hugely benefited from Guardiola's spell and there is no point in hitting out at him like that.

"It is too soon to make comparisons between Guardiola and Ancelotti.

"Carlo has a slightly different style, but each coach has his own ideas when it comes to tactics. Pep was all about dominant football and about having the ball.

"The important thing is winning and being successful, though."