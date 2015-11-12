Rummenigge wants more support for Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has thrown his support behind Franz Beckenbauer amid questions surrounding payments made by the German Football Association (DFB) ahead of the 2006 World Cup vote.

Beckenbauer, who headed Germany's bidding committee, is in hot water after acting DFB chief Rainer Koch released a statement on Tuesday claiming the German great allegedly signed a document promising "various services" to disgraced former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner before Germany were eventually awarded the rights to stage the World Cup.

Whether the contractual agreement had been executed is yet to be confirmed, with Koch looking to Beckenbauer for answers.

Koch's claims come after 70-year-old Beckenbauer was allegedly involved in a payment to the Maltese FA ahead of its vote for Germany's World Cup bid in 2000.

But Rummenigge and Bayern are sticking by honorary club president Beckenbauer during the ongoing investigation and the former wants the DFB to do the same.



"If a friend is in need, further more having a hard time, like Franz is right now, one has to be there for him. And I as well as Bayern Munich will stand to his side," said Rummenigge.

"I understand that DFB has to have a big interest in clearing this whole situation. But sometimes I wish there would be more sensitive treatment with the person Franz Beckenbauer.

"I think the DFB owe Beckenbauer a lot. I don't have to remember on many world championships that were won, because of him and in addition got the chance to organize one in this country.

"So my honest wish is to be sensitive about Franz Beckenbauer."