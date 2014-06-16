Russia's Fayzulin hails South Korea qualities

The two sides begin their Group H campaign in Cuiaba, and the Zenit man has revealed he was impressed by South Korea when facing them in a friendly last November.

Fayzulin and Russia had the better of that day, triumphing 2-1, but the Koreans left a lasting impression on the 28-year-old midfielder.

"I remember that I liked Korea's national team," he told FIFA.com.

"I liked the way they moved. I liked how sharp they were.

"They are disciplined. As a footballer, I find it hard to play against them.

"They are quick, small and sharp players."

Fayzulin believes he is finally reaping the benefits of being deployed in his favoured central position, after a period of being shuffled about in various midfield roles.

"I used to play on the right, on the left, as an attacker, but was never put in a central midfield position," he said.

"Only in the last two years have I started to play in this position permanently, so that is why I guess they called me up to the national team."