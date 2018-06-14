Russia's Gazinskiy scores first goal of World Cup
Russia took just 12 minutes to score the first goal of the World Cup, with Yuri Gazinskiy heading home against Saudi Arabia.
Yuri Gazinskiy scored the opening goal of the World Cup to give hosts Russia a great start to the tournament.
With 12 minutes on the clock at Luzhniki Stadium, Gazinskiy placed a fine header home from Aleksandr Golovin's left-wing cross.
Russia started on top in Moscow, but the goal came from the first effort on target of the match.
It was also a landmark moment for Gazinskiy as it was his first international goal for Russia.
1 - Yuri Gazinskiy scored with the first shot on target at . Opener. June 14, 2018
However, there was a blow for Russia mid-way through the first half as star playmaker Alan Dzagoev limped off.
Dzagoev appeared to pull a hamstring off the ball and could be a doubt for the rest of the tournament.
