France vs England live streams, TV channels, kick-off time: Watch the Lionesses' first game of Euro 2025

Can the Lionesses get their title defence off to the perfect start?

Watch France vs England and see the first match of the Lionesses European Championship title defence, with free live streams available globally.

France vs England key info ► Date: Saturday, July 5 ► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US) ► Venue: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich ► Free stream: ITVX (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

The game will see France and England kick off their Euro 2025 campaigns.

England are the defending champions, while France are bidding to win the title for the first time.

The fixture will kick-off at 20:00 BST on Saturday, July 5.

Read on to find out how to watch France vs England live streams from anywhere.

Watch England vs France in the UK

France vs England will be televised by free-to-air broadcaster, ITV, with the game going out on ITV 1 and the ITVX streaming platform.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST for an hour of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off on Saturday July 5.

ITV is a free service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

Watch France vs England from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

France vs England preview

England are looking for consistent wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans may notice that France will be playing without Wendie Renard and Eugenie Le Sommer as they have been left out of the Euro 2025 squad.

However, the French still have a lot of fire power and will prove a tricky opponent for England.

The Lionesses are without some of their stars too, most notably Mary Earps as she retired pre-tournament.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 1-1 draw..