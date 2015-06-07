Rutherford steps up in Farah's absence

Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford gave the home crowd something to cheer with victory at the Diamond League meet in Birmingham.

Mo Farah had been set to take top billing but withdrew from the 1500 metres on Sunday, saying he was "emotionally and physically drained" at the end of a week in which his coach, Alberto Salazar, has been accused of involvement in doping – an allegation he denies.

That left Rutherford – who, along with Farah and another late withdrawal, Jessica Ennis-Hill, formed the podium-topping trio on 'Super Saturday' for the host nation at London 2012 – as the star homegrown attraction, and he did not disappoint.

Rutherford's jump of 8.35 metres - the joint second best of his career - saw him finish ahead of Michael Hartfield and countryman Dan Bramble, moving him level at the top of the Diamond Race standings with Aleksandr Menkov.

Adam Gemili also shared some of the spotlight in a dramatic 100m, the Briton breaking the 10-second barrier for the first time but injuring himself in the process, with winner Marvin Bracy running a personal-best 9.93 seconds.

Jeneba Tarmoh edged out American compatriot Allyson Felix in a photofinish in the 200m, both being clocked at 22.29secs, with British record holder Dina Asher-Smith third.

The disqualification of Jasmin Stowers, the fastest woman in the world this year in the 100m hurdles, left that event wide open and Dawn Harper-Nelson capitalised, crossing first in 12.58secs.

A thrilling men's 800m was won by 21-year-old London 2012 runner-up Nijel Amos, who held off a strong charge from Pole Adam Kszczot to cross the line in one minute 46.77 secs.

Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa led a Kenyan one-two in the 5000m, Kalie Spencer (54.45secs) ran the third fastest time this year to win the women's 400m hurdles, while Stephenie Ann McPherson took maximum points with a time of 52.15secs in the 400m.

Olympic champion Christian Taylor's effort of 17.40m won him the triple jump, with Kamila Licwinko (1.97m) taking first in the high jump, and Julius Yego's 91.39 saw him claim the javelin competition.

Standings leader Sandra Perkovic won the women's discus with a venue record 69.23m, while world number one Christina Schwanitz triumphed in the shot put, and a season-best 4.72m was enough for reigning Diamond League Race champion Fabiana Murer to take top spot in the pole vault.

Virginia Nyambura recorded her second Diamond League win of the year in the 3000m steeplechase and Sifan Hassan's victory in the women's 1500m brought things to a close.