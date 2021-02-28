Ruthless Sundowns out five past Belouizdad

Mamelodi Sundowns cruised to a comfortable 5-1 victory over CR Belouizdad to secure back-to-back wins in Group B of the Caf Champions League on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians were without the services of Hlompho Kekana, Brian Onyango, Khuliso Mudau and Grant Margeman.

Sundowns got off to a great start and were awarded a penalty two minutes in, while Keddad received his marching orders for a deliberate handball on the line.

Themba Zwane stepped up to take the penalty kick moments later and made no mistake from the spot kick.

Sundowns had a chance to double their lead in 22nd minute when Rivaldo Coetzee picked out Thapelo Morane, who did well to control the ball but the defender was on high alert to clear the ball away from danger.

Denis Onyango came to his sides rescue four minutes later when he did well to claim a low cross from the left.

Onyango was then called into action again in the 35th minute when he rushed off his line to deny Benderrouaya's effort.

Belouizdad eventually managed to level matters with a minute left in the first half through Sayoud as the game went into the break locked at 1-1.

The Brazilians made a change between the sticks at the restart as Onyango came off and made way for Kennedy Mweene.

Sundowns then restored the lead in the 48th minute when Peter Shalulile rose the highest in the box to head home a corner from Lyle Lakay.

The home side almost levelled matters in the 51st but Mwenne got down low to deny Aiboud's effort.

Sundowns made an instant response as they extended their lead even further when Zwane found the back of the net after receiving a delightful dink from Gaston Sirino.

Belouizdad almost pulled a goal back five minutes later but Ricardo Nascimento made a vital clearance at the back to stop the home sides attack.

The visitors opted to bring on fresh legs in the 66th minute as Kermit Erasmus came on to replace Sirino.

Lebohang Maboe then got his name on the score sheet in the 75th minute after finding the back of the net with a fantastic finish to make it 4-1.

Sundowns then put the game to bed with a minute left to play as Erasmus fired the ball home after latching on to a cutback from Zwane as the Brazilians secured their second straight win in Group B.