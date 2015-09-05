Rwanda 0 Ghana 1: Wakaso the hero for Grant's men

A late free-kick from Wakaso Mubarak made it two wins from two for Ghana as they beat Rwanda 1-0 away from home in qualifying for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Avram Grant's men had begun their campaign with a 7-1 win over Mauritius but were frustrated by Rwanda for much of Saturday's match.

Ghana struggled to create chances on a dreadful pitch at the Stade Amahoro in Kigali before Wakaso curled home the winner from the edge of the area two minutes from time.

Grant's side will resume their bid for qualification in March with a two games against Mozambique.

Rwanda had little difficultly in keeping Ghana, who lost this year's AFCON final to Ivory Coast in a penalty shoot-out, at bay in the opening 45 minutes.

Indeed it took the visitors over 60 minutes to craft their first real opportunity of the match through winger Christian Atsu.

Atsu drew a strong save from Olivier Kwizera with a low effort from a tight angle that the Rwanda goalkeeper turned round the post.

Substitute Solomon Asante then spurned a glorious chance for Ghana to take the lead as he fired over the crossbar from close-range after latching on to an excellent pass from Jordan Ayew.

Asante's profligacy did not cost Ghana, however, as Wakaso produced the only real moment of quality in the match to secure all three points.

The Las Palmas midfielder curled the set-piece into the net from the edge of area to settle an uninspiring affair.