Sabatini apologises to Genoa over Iturbe U-turn
Juan Iturbe was seemingly set to join Genoa until Roma changed their minds and decided to keep the forward.
Roma president Walter Sabatini has apologised to Genoa after he staged a dramatic U-turn and opted not to sell Juan Iturbe.
A deal was in place for Iturbe to join Gian Piero Gasperini's side on loan, after the Argentinean forward struggled to make an impact in the Italian capital following his €22million arrival last season.
That was until Sabbatini made a last-minute decision to keep Iturbe, who came off the bench in injury time of Roma's 2-1 win over reigning Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday.
"I wish to apologise to Genoa, their president [Enrico] Preziosi, Gasperini and all the fans because I had agreed to negotiate the sale of Iturbe but then I had serious doubts over the move," Sabbatini told reporters.
"I wanted him to go there for his own development, to a side that plays brilliant, pacey football, really suited to his style of play. But then I started to wonder whether his departure would weaken Roma.
"I changed my mind and I know I've put president Preziosi in a very awkward position and dashed his hopes of signing the player. I apologise to him and the whole club. Iturbe will remain at Roma and help us to win trophies."
