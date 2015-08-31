Sabatini apologises to Genoa over Iturbe U-turn

Roma president Walter Sabatini has apologised to Genoa after he staged a dramatic U-turn and opted not to sell Juan Iturbe.

A deal was in place for Iturbe to join Gian Piero Gasperini's side on loan, after the Argentinean forward struggled to make an impact in the Italian capital following his €22million arrival last season.

That was until Sabbatini made a last-minute decision to keep Iturbe, who came off the bench in injury time of Roma's 2-1 win over reigning Serie A champions Juventus on Sunday.

"I wish to apologise to Genoa, their president [Enrico] Preziosi, Gasperini and all the fans because I had agreed to negotiate the sale of Iturbe but then I had serious doubts over the move," Sabbatini told reporters.

"I wanted him to go there for his own development, to a side that plays brilliant, pacey football, really suited to his style of play. But then I started to wonder whether his departure would weaken Roma.

"I changed my mind and I know I've put president Preziosi in a very awkward position and dashed his hopes of signing the player. I apologise to him and the whole club. Iturbe will remain at Roma and help us to win trophies."