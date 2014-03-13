Sabella: Romero number one for Argentina

Romero has been a regular for his country in the past, but will enter the tournament short on competitive football.

The 27-year-old has made just four appearances for Monaco this season, none of which have come in Ligue 1.

But, despite that, Sabella says the former AZ and Sampdoria man will be his goalkeeper in Brazil, ahead of the likes of Mariano Andujar and Agustin Orion.

"Romero had a good match and I consider him an excellent goalkeeper who unfortunately is not getting continuity at his club," Sabella told Radio La Red.

"Apart from the odd injury he has always been in my team ... the position (at the World Cup) is his."

Argentina will take on Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iran and Nigeria in Group F at this year's World Cup.