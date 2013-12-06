Sabella satisfied with positive Argentina draw

The two-time champions avoided any fellow major nations when being drawn in Group F with Nigeria, Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday.

"It has been a positive draw. Another situation would have been tougher," Sabella said.

"Now we'll start studying our opposition more carefully in order to be ready when the time for playing will come.

"We know Bosnia. We played them recently (in a November friendly that Argentina won 2-0).

"We know African teams as well, like Nigeria; (they are) physically strong.

"We need to study Iran a bit more, definitely."

Argentina's biggest star, four-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, is currently sidelined with a hamstring tear.

Sabella is understandably keen to have all of his key players fully fit when the World Cup begins next June.

"Messi has a definite effect on every opposition we face," Sabella added.

"Football is weird, though, and lots of things can happen between now and the summer. Let's hope no one gets injured."