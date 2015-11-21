Sacking Rodgers 'a must' for Liverpool - Firmino

Roberto Firmino claims Liverpool had no choice but to sack manager Brendan Rodgers after their struggles in the early part of the season.

Rodgers was dismissed following the derby draw with Everton in October that left Liverpool 10th in the Premier League table after eight matches.

Liverpool splashed out £29million on Firmino during the transfer window but injury problems following the Copa America saw the Brazilian feature sparingly under Rodgers, and the former Hoffenheim man has no qualms with the decision to bring in Jurgen Klopp.

"It was a short period [under Rodgers]. I considered him a great manager but I didn't get much playing time under him," Firmino told Sky Sports.

"When results don't come along, it is a must to switch managers."

Firmino is delighted with the impact made by Klopp during his short spell at Anfield and believes he is suited to working under the former Borussia Dortmund boss.

"I think Klopp has the typical Germany mentality, which I am used to as I played for four years in Germany," added the 24-year-old.

"I do like his German methods, he concentrates and focuses on what he wants. I think he will help us. We are already getting what he wants from us.

"He brings good vibes, we are on a positive path and we are always aiming high."