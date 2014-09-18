Sagna targets Man City riposte against Chelsea

Jerome Boateng returned to haunt his former club in the 90th minute at the Allianz Arena, his strike securing the German side a UEFA Champions League Group E triumph.

The tricky games come thick and fast for Manuel Pellegrini's side, who are gearing up to meet a Chelsea team that have collected 12 points from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

City, by contrast, have managed just seven, adding to the significance of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

“We kept working really hard until the end and it was a goal at the end but we had chances as well,” Sagna told the club's official website.

“We played against great players, one of the best teams in Europe but we defended as a team.

“We kept the ball, not as much as they did but we played well and of course we’re disappointed. We need to think about Chelsea now as we have a very difficult game on Sunday."