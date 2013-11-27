Saint-Etienne away fans banned until end of year

The decision comes after violent clashes marred Saint-Etienne's Ligue 1 trip to Nice on Sunday, which they won 1-0.

During the match, visiting fans reportedly ripped out seats and threw them at Nice supporters before fights broke out, with several injuries recorded.

The LFP released a statement on Wednesday which said it had decided: "To close the visitors' enclosure for Saint-Etienne's away games until the end of the year."

The ruling means Saint-Etienne supporters will be banned from three fixtures, beginning with a league clash at Rennes on December 4.

They then travel to Montpellier on December 13 before facing French champions PSG in the Coupe De La Ligue five days later.

Further punishment could be handed down, with the LFP's disciplinary committee set to discuss the matter further on Thursday.

Saint-Etienne lie sixth in the Ligue 1 table, having won six of their first 14 matches.