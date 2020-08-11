Saints boss Callum Davidson dismisses fitness concerns ahead of Rangers clash

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson does not believe a lack of match action will hamper his side when they take on Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

The Saints have not played since August 1 after seeing their game against Aberdeen called off.

Due to have taken place last Saturday, the match was postponed after two Dons players tested positive for coronavirus and a further six were instructed to self-isolate following a night out.

St Johnstone also had a planned pre-season game at home to St Mirren on July 25 called off after their opponents returned seven positive tests, all but one of which turned out to be false positives.

However, Davidson does not expect his players to be affected by a lack of game time

“I think the players are ready, I think it’s unfortunate,” he told the club TV.

“Those two games we missed at home, so we’re starting the campaign with three away games, but…we’ll get it back further down the line, we’ll get home games again.

“It’s tough for us, but it’s good to hear the players are ready to go. They believe they’re all fit enough, I believe they’re fit enough, so we’ve just got to go and put in a good performance.”

Rangers will be looking to make it three wins from three at the start of the season and Davidson wants his side to take the game to Steven Gerrard’s men.

“It’s Rangers, obviously a good team, they’ve got a lot of movement in their team with balls behind, so they are always a threat and are difficult to contain,” he said.

“So I think we need to be a threat and press, we can’t just stand off them, we’ve got to be aggressive at certain points.

“So I think we’re going to try and limit Rangers’ chances in the first 25 minutes and hopefully grow into the game.”