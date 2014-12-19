Saints boss Koeman plays down Sneijder link

Sneijder, 30, has been linked with a move away from cash-strapped Galatasaray and Southampton have emerged as a possible destination in recent days.

One stumbling block for the Premier League side, however, is the Netherlands international's wages.

Sneijder earns around £90,000-a-week in Istanbul.

"I'm interested but we can't pay him. I know that because his agent is my agent," Koeman said.

"[He's a] great player, a lot of experience, still fit physically and a lot of qualities because he played at the highest level.

"He played for Real Madrid, he played for Inter Milan and I think it's a great teacher for young players because he's talking about his experience and that's not only talking but he can show it as well and that's the best."