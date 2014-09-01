Saints question Taider commitment after exit

The Algeria international arrived at St Mary's Stadium on a season-long deal earlier this month, with Pablo Daniel Osvaldo moving in the other direction.

Taider failed to feature for Southampton in competitive action in the early weeks of the campaign, and has now returned to Italy.

Southampton confirmed the news on their official website on Friday, with Taider's attitude seemingly failing to impress those in charge at the south-coast club.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that it has agreed to terminate midfielder Saphir Taider's loan spell," a statement read.

"The midfielder joined Saints for the 2014/15 campaign but, having failed to live up to the high levels of commitment expected of Southampton players, that arrangement has been cut short by the club.

"Taïder, whose only first-team appearance came in the friendly against Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month, now returns to parent club Inter.

"Dani Osvaldo's loan arrangement with the Italian side is unaffected."