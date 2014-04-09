Sakho confident ahead of Man City blockbuster

In a clash which will go a long way to deciding this season's champions, the Premier League's two best attacks – by some way – go head-to-head at Anfield.

Brendan Rodgers' leaders have scored 90 league goals, six more than City, with Chelsea (65) the next best.

Sakho, 24, said his team were confident ahead of facing the likes of Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure and David Silva.

"We've not stolen the position where we are today. We deserve to be where we are. We are confident about facing their strikers. City score a lot of goals but so do we," Sakho said.

"It will be two beautiful attacks against two strong defences. It's a top match pitting two top teams against each other fighting for the title.

"I have not spoken a lot about matches before we play them. We will see on D-day who is better prepared to take the points."

Sakho said Sunday 'could be the biggest match Liverpool have played in 24 years' as they edge towards a first league title since 1990.

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender praised Rodgers and said the Northern Irishman kept his entire squad on their toes.

"Rodgers manages to get the maximum out of every player. It's hugely important and not every coach has that charisma," Sakho said.

"He must keep all the players interested and each time he calls up a player they respond with a performance. Like I did at West Ham.

"It's been four months and I haven't played with injury. I had the chance to express myself, and I was there. I felt like a lion before the match. It had been four months and I was hungry to come back strongly.

"The last time Liverpool won the title I was four months old and now I am 24 - I had just been born. Honestly, we will give everything until the last second of the last match."