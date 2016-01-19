Sakho escapes car crash without injury

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho has escaped further injury after crashing his Lamborghini on Monday.

The striker confirmed the crash on his official Twitter account, saying: "Thank you for the messages. Was involved in a small car accident this evening. Thankfully no one was hurt."

Sakho was already injured with a thigh complaint that has kept him out of West Ham's first team since December, which is also set to keep him sidelined for another two months.

The injury, which he suffered during West Ham's 1-1 draw with West Brom last month, required surgery.

The Senegal international has scored five goals for West Ham this season.

West Ham sit sixth in the Premier League table despite a 2-1 loss to relegation-threatened Newcastle United on Saturday.