Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will face no action over his clash with Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi in Saturday's 0-0 draw.

Salah, who leads Tottenham's Harry Kane by five goals in the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot, could have faced a three-match ban had he been charged after appearing to swing an arm towards Martins Indi as they competed for the ball after a throw-in.

But the Egypt international made no contact with Martins Indi and the FA confirmed to Omnisport that a panel of ex-referees decided it was not an incident of violent conduct following a review of the footage.

Salah has scored 31 Premier League goals to Kane's 26, though the latter will look to cut the gap when Spurs host Watford on Monday.

He scored twice last week as Liverpool beat his former club Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Liverpool will look to ensure progression in Wednesday's return leg in Rome.