Salah: Roma can beat Madrid

Roma winger Mohamed Salah is confident the club can overcome Real Madrid in the final 16 of the Champions League.

The Italian club drew Madrid in the knockout stages after finishing second to Real's eternal rivals Barcelona in Group E.

Roma have not made the quarter-finals since 2007-08, when they went down 3-0 on aggregate to Manchester United.

However, Salah believes this season Roma have the potential to beat Madrid and qualify for the final eight.

“I think we can do it. I think, in my opinion, we can do it," the Egyptian told the club's website.

"I’ve always have had a dream to play against Real Madrid. Everybody knows Real Madrid but for us we need to do our job, we need to do our work, we need to stay focused in order to fight and play well.

"I think we can do it."

The 23-year-old joined Roma from Chelsea in the off-season and has set his sights on glory in the Italian capital.

"I chose Roma for many reasons," Salah said. "I want to win something here. I like the city. I like the club. I think I’m happy here and I like everything."

Roma sit fifth in the Serie A table after 17 games, four points adrift of league leaders Inter.