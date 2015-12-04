Salford City 1 Hartlepool United 1: O'Halloran secures hosts a replay

Salford City will be in the hat for the third round of the FA Cup after they fought out a 1-1 draw with League Two side Hartlepool United at Moor Lane.

The Northern Premier League Premier team fought back from the disappointment of going a goal down inside eight minutes to secure a replay in the opening tie of the second round.

The result means Salford – who are part-owned by former Manchester United players Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt – could still yet face Premier League opposition in this season's competition.

Rhys Oates picked himself up after being fouled in the area to put Hartlepool in front from the penalty spot, even though home goalkeeper Jay Lynch guessed the right way.

However, the hosts hit back thanks to a goal from an unlikely source, defender Stephen O'Halloran reacting to a loose ball from a free-kick to score the equaliser after 24 minutes.

The two teams will meet again at Victoria Park in a replay, though Salford were fortunate to get a second crack at it.

They needed a stunning save from Lynch – who brilliantly denied Jake Gray – and some wasteful finishing from the visitors, with Rakish Bingham and Scott Fenwick failing to hit the target with close-range headers.