Samba uncertain over Blackburn future
By Gregg Davies
Blackburn Rovers defender Chris Samba has admitted that he came close to joining Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal during the January transfer window and that he may look to leave Ewood Park in the summer.
The Republic of Congo international has previously spoken about his desire to leave the Lancashire club, following the sacking of Sam Allardyce. But he did put pen-to-paper on a new contract in February, which doesn’t expire until 2015.
The Gunners do still lead the race to sign the towering 27-year-old, but London-rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be considering a bid.
And Samba himself admits that it may be time to move on from Blackburn, after being at the club since his transfer from Hertha BSC in 2007.
He said: "Everybody knows that I am an ambitious player. I am at an age now where I want to try to do something. You only have one career and it would be a shame to not make the best of it.
"I think a move to Arsenal was very close in January, but that is life. You have to continue.
"I am happy at Blackburn, but I will study any opportunities that come my way this year. I'm not trying to move away, but of course I would look if it is the right thing for me.
"If it happens, it happens, but it wasn't meant to be and football is like that. I committed myself to Blackburn and will always do my best."
Thanks to a stellar display against West Ham at the weekend, which Blackburn manager Steve Kean described as 'absolutely fantastic', Samba may have raised his stock following a number of match-saving tackles.
Samba has made 142 appearances for Blackburn Rovers, scoring 14 goals in the process.
By Elliott Binks
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.