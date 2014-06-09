Sammir surprised by extra attention in Brazil

The Getafe man, 27, is preparing to face Brazil in the tournament opener on Thursday, having been heavily spoken about leading into the encounter.

Sammir said the attention was surprising, but it would only inspire him to perform better for Niko Kovac's men.

"I didn't expect this much attention, but I'm born here and I'm glad that everyone knows me now," he told a news conference on Sunday.

"That's a stimulus for me to do more, that one day when I return to Brazil everyone is happy with me."

Sammir believes Croatia have the quality to do some damage in Brazil as they are joined by Cameroon and Mexico in Group A.

He is ready to play whatever role is required of him by Kovac.

"I'm 100 per cent ready, that's what I train for," Sammir said.

"If the coach decides I'm starting, I'll give everything for 90 minutes, to make the most I can for Croatia and that, at the end, we win.

"We have the quality to get a good result."