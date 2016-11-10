Sampaoli rules out Fabregas bid

Sevilla head coach Jorge Sampaoli has ruled out making a January bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

The Spain international has only started once in the Premier League under Antonio Conte and has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Reports have claimed that Chelsea are keen to offload Fabregas and John Obi Mikel when the transfer window opens in order to facilitate a bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti.

Sevilla had been linked as potential suitors for Fabregas, but Sampaoli says he is not in their plans.

"Cesc is an important player, but the truth is that we're not thinking about him at the moment," he told a news conference ahead of his side's Antonio Puerta Trophy match against Boca Juniors.

"It's not in my head that he could be here. Obviously he's an intelligent footballer who any coach would want to have, but I'm not thinking about him right now."

AC Milan and major sides in the Chinese Super League have also been linked with a bid for the former Barcelona man.