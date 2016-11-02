Sampaoli salutes Escudero and Ganso
Sergio Escudero and Ganso played starring roles as Sevilla thrashed Dinamo Zagreb, and Jorge Sampaoli took note.
Jorge Sampaoli singled out Ganso and Sergio Escudero for praise after strong performances in Sevilla's 4-0 Champions League thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.
Brazil international Ganso was making his first start for the club since a 1-1 draw at Eibar on September 17 after a rocky start to life in Spain following his close-season move from Sao Paulo.
But in the absence of the injured Samir Nasri, Ganso stepped up and pulled the strings alongside the equally impressive Steven N'Zonzi in midfield, playing a role in the first two goals in a performance that did not go unnoticed.
"During the match Ganso was at his best - he had a very good game after so long without playing," Sampaoli told reporters.
"He made good decisions with his final pass. This competition [for places] makes us choose between great players.
"Without Nasri we thought that Ganso could assume that [playmaker] role. We were very superior. I'm happy to win a Champions League match comprehensively."
Left-back Escudero scored Sevilla's second goal of the match in the 66th minute, capping off a lovely move and he then supplied the third, setting up N'Zonzi for a header.
The 27-year-old is enjoying an excellent season deputising for the injured Benoit Tremoulinas and Sampaoli believes a maiden Spain call-up is just around the corner.
"Escudero will draw the attention of the Spanish coach [Julen Lopetegui]," he said. "He is producing great performances."
