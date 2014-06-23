Sampaoli slams the state of Sao Paulo pitch

Sampaoli's team face Louis van Gaal's side in Sao Paulo on Monday in a game that will decide the winner of Group B.

Chile declined the opportunity to train at the stadium prior to the encounter, with Argentinian Sampaoli claiming on Sunday that doing so ruins the playing surface.

The Arena Corinthians hosted the opening match of the World Cup between Brazil and Croatia - the first of four group games at the venue in just 15 days - with a round of 16 clash and semi-final to follow South Korea versus Belgium on June 26.

"We normally do not train at the stadiums," Sampaoli said.

"We prefer to stay near our place, also to preserve the grass. The surface today is totally deteriorated.

"In a World Cup, (teams) shouldn't be permitted to train at the stadium before the match."

"The pitch in the stadium is in a bad state, we don't want to destroy it more. Tomorrow we will have a match in the stadium on a pitch that does not reach our expectations."