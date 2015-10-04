Sampdoria 1 Inter 1: Perisic salvages draw for Mancini's men

Ivan Perisic salvaged a 1-1 draw for Inter in Sunday's Serie A encounter versus Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Walter Zenga's men dominated proceedings in the opening 45 minutes and Joaquin Correa in particular looked dangerous on a number of occasions, although he was guilty of an astonishing miss.

The Argentinian should have broken the deadlock shortly before the break, yet somehow missed from three yards out in front of an open net.

The hosts would go a goal up shortly after the break, however, when Luis Muriel got his name on the scoresheet from Pedro Pereira's cross.

Fredy Guarin was Inter's biggest threat, but it was Perisic who would eventually level with less than 15 minutes left on the clock, before Inter withstood some late Samp pressure to hold onto their point.

Sunday's draw sees Inter return to the top of the table with 16 points from seven games, although their stay may be short-lived with Fiorentina in action against Atalanta later on.

Samp made a fine start to the game and nearly opened the scoring after just three minutes when Ervin Zukanovic beat his man to the ball after a corner, yet the centre-back's attempt went narrowly wide.

Correa was next to try his luck, but twice the Argentinian saw his efforts thwarted by Samir Handanovic.

Alex Telles was the first one to threaten on Inter's behalf, but his 25-yard strike lacked the power to worry Emiliano Viviano.

Rodrigo Palacio looked dangerous for Roberto Mancini’s men halfway through the first period, but his shot from close range was kept out by Viviano, before Guarin wasted Inter's best chance of the half in the 30th minute when he blasted an acrobatic effort over the crossbar.

At the other end, Eder had an opportunity to gift his side the lead after being set up by Muriel, only for his shot to graze the post.

Samp should have gone a goal up in the 38th minute via Correa. The forward saw his first attempt kept out by Handanovic, but as the rebound fell kindly at his feet he somehow shot wide of the gaping goal from inside the six-yard box.

The home side got the goal they deserved shortly after the interval when Pereira sent in a cross toward the back post and Muriel was at hand to slide in and open the scoring.

The opening goal served as a wake-up call for Inter and Guarin got a chance to restore parity in the 57th minute after a cross from Telles, only to steer his effort wide.

A looping header from Perisic on the hour mark looked dangerous, but Niklas Moisander eventually got back in time to clear the Croatia international's attempt.

Inter would eventually get the equaliser in the 76th minute, though, when Perisic stabbed home from close range after being set up by Mauro Icardi, thus preventing a second consecutive defeat.