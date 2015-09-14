Sampdoria 2 Bologna 0: Eder and Soriano down 10-man visitors

In-form striker Eder scored again as Sampdoria left it late to beat 10-man Bologna 2-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Struggling Bologna, who are yet to pick up a point this season, looked set to frustrate Walter Zenga’s side at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Monday, but their resistance waned after substitute Luca Rizzo's dismissal for a second booking on the hour.

Pressure from the hosts built from then on, and Eder finally broke the deadlock with his fifth Serie A goal of the campaign with 15 minutes remaining.

The 28-year-old did well to keep his footing in the area after being tripped by Domenico Maietta, before calmly slotting the ball beyond Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.

And Zenga did not have to wait long for all three points to be sealed, as Roberto Soriano let fly with an unstoppable 25-yard drive four minutes later.

Samp now sit joint second in the table with seven points from their first three games.