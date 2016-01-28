Sampdoria complete Ranocchia loan

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia has joined fellow Serie A side Sampdoria on a loan deal until June.

Ranocchia has fallen down the pecking order under Roberto Mancini at San Siro this season and is keen to play regular first-team football in order to make the Italy squad for Euro 2016.

The 27-year-old had been linked with Premier League duo Liverpool and Norwich City, and even Inter's bitter rivals AC Milan during the January transfer window.

However, Sampdoria emerged as favourites for his signature and he completed a temporary move to Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Thursday.

"I want to repay the faith of the coach [Vincenzo Montella] on the pitch," he told Sampdoria's official website.

"This a great group. I know many of the players, I have played with some of them already for the national team.

"I hope to acclimatise quickly and make my contribution."

Ranocchia made his Inter debut in January 2011 having joined from Genoa and he picked up a winners' medal in the Coppa Italia at the end of that season.