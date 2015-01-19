Sampdoria ponder Okaka disciplinary action

Sampdoria could take disciplinary action against Stefano Okaka after confirming that the striker was ordered to leave Monday's training session due to "inappropriate behaviour" towards coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The Serie A club revealed on their official website that former Parma man Okaka was involved in a training-ground incident and a subsequent exchange with sporting director Carlo Osti.

Okaka, who dropped to the substitutes bench for high-flying Samp's victories over Empoli and Parma, will now wait to discover what action the Genoa club opt to take as a result of his actions.

A club statement said: "On the occasion of this morning, Monday, Stefano Okaka was dismissed from "Gloriano Mugnaini" (Samp's training ground) for inappropriate behaviour towards the coach.

"The company will evaluate whether to take disciplinary action on the attitude taken later by Okaka against the sports director."

Okaka responded to the incidents by tweeting: "Rightly you read and everyone makes their own ideas... But one day the truth will come out..."

The Samp frontman has scored three goals in 19 Serie A appearances this season.