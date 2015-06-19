Sampdoria in talks with Cassano

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero revealed the Serie A club have held talks with free agent Antonio Cassano.

Cassano has been without a club since his Parma contract was terminated by mutual consent in January.

Juventus emerged as a potential suitor during the January transfer window, but the 32-year-old Italian striker looks set for a return to Sampdoria, after leaving the club in 2011.

"Could Cassano come back? Anyone could come back," Ferrero told Sky Sports Italia.

"Anyone could come back. Today we met with one of his people. We'll see."

Cassano spent four years at Stadio Luigi Ferraris after his initial loan spell from Real Madrid became permanent in 2008.

He scored 41 goals in 115 matches in all competitions for Sampdoria before joining Milan during the 2010-11 season.