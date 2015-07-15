San Jose Earthquakes 1 America 2: Long-range strikes inspire comeback

America survived a first-half red card to fight back for a 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium on Tuesday.

In their second International Champions Cup (ICC) fixture in four days, America trailed to a Clarence Goodson header at half-time in San Jose, with both sides reduced to 10 players in first-half stoppage time, following an all-in fracas.

But two strikes from outside the box in the space of eight second-half minutes saw America bounce back from their ICC loss to Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday and beat the Earthquakes.

Andres Andrade levelled the scores with 14 minutes remaining, bursting onto a loose ball at the edge of the box and beating San Jose goalkeeper Bryan Meredith from 20 yards, while Francisco Rivera produced the winner in the 83rd minute from slightly further out.

America will look to build on their win when they face Manchester United in Seattle on Friday, while the Earthquakes' next ICC fixture is against the same opposition at home on July 21.

Goodson put San Jose ahead in the 24th minute after America goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez made a sharp save to deny Quincy Amarikwa's header from a corner.

But the ball deflected back to Goodson and the central defender looped his header into the corner of the net.

America coach Ignacio Ambriz had to withdraw Dario Benedetto soon after, with the Argentine striker rolling his ankle after being hauled down in a clumsy challenge from Goodson.

The challenge sparked the first of many push-and-shove scuffles in the first half, with one - on the cusp of half-time - seeing America defender Paolo Goltz and Earthquakes midfielder Sanna Nyassi red-carded.

San Jose had the better of the opening stages of the second half with Adam Jahn looping a header over the bar and then poking a shot wide, following a driving run from Tommy Thompson, and the Earthquakes, who entered the contest on a three-game losing run, would live to rue those misses.

Andrade made it 1-1 in the 76th minute and, after Bryan Colula had Meredith stretching with a 25-yard effort, Rivera notched the winning goal with seven minutes left.

Earthquakes midfielder Fatai Alashe almost salvaged a draw in the 88th minute but Gonzalez made a sharp save.