Sanches in line for Bayern bow but Vidal a doubt

Renato Sanches is in line to make his Bayern Munich debut against Schalke on Friday but Arturo Vidal is a concern, head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed.

Portugal midfielder Sanches has yet to play for Bayern since joining in a big-money move from Benfica, having been granted additional rest after helping his country to Euro 2016 glory.

Much is expected of the 19-year-old and Ancelotti is ready to throw the dynamic midfielder into action at the Veltins Arena on Friday.

"He [Sanches] can start tomorrow," he told a pre-match news conference. "He is at 100 per cent."

Ancelotti also confirmed that Vidal is likely to travel with the team, but a late decision will be made on his availability after he travelled to South America to represent Chile over the international break.

"Arturo Vidal has joined us again today," he added. "I think he flies with us tomorrow to Schalke. I do not know if he is too tired, if he can play."

Douglas Costa (muscle) is also back in training, while Arjen Robben (muscle) and Jerome Boateng (calf) are on the comeback trail as Bayern near a return to full strength.

Last time out in the Bundesliga Bayern thumped Werder Bremen 6-0, but Ancelotti is expecting a tough outing for the champions.

"Tomorrow is another game," he said. "But my team is ready. We are in good shape. From tomorrow we have seven games in 20 days."