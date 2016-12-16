Sanchez: Arsenal future depends on the club

Alexis Sanchez has put the onus on Arsenal to clarify his future at the club, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

The Chile winger has been in scintillating form this term, scoring 14 goals in 22 games after being moved to centre-forward by Arsene Wenger.

Both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are on contracts that expire in 18 months' time, with many Arsenal fans beginning to fret about losing their key attacking duo.

Arsene Wenger on Friday said that the club can afford any pay rises that the pair might want, despite reports of a stalling in talks, and Sanchez suggested he wants to see movement from the club soon.

He told Sky Sports: "To be quite honest, for now I'm focused more on winning football matches and staying concentrated on that side of things.

"It doesn't really depend on me so much as it does the club.

"If they want to show confidence in me, I'm very happy at the club. I love it here, I love all the staff. I'm very grateful for everybody here.

"It depends more on Arsenal.

"I enjoy the relationship with the fans. I want to achieve my objectives more for them. I want to win the Premier League with Arsenal and the Champions League because that’s what the club is missing."