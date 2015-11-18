Sanchez critical of Uruguay conduct

Alexis Sanchez criticised the behaviour of Uruguay's players after Chile were defeated 3-0 in their World Cup qualifier in Montevideo on Tuesday.

In another bad tempered affair – following on from the controversial quarter-final Copa America clash in June – seven players were cautioned, whilst Jorge Valdivia was sent off for the visitors after the final whistle.

Taking to social media via Instagram, Sanchez found fault with Uruguay's conduct, insisting they were as bad winners as they were losers.

"It is necessary to be able to win and to lose [well] and I speak when I lose and when I win," the 26-year-old Arsenal forward wrote, accompanied by a picture of his country's 2015 continental success.

"But what bothers me is that current and ex-Uruguay players, and others that I do not even know, speak without recognizing when they lose and that bothers me.

"Today we lost and I them congratulate ... It's goodbye from the champions of the Americas."

Chile fell to their first defeat in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, dropping to fifth in the standings after defenders Diego Godin, Alvaro Pereira and Martin Caceres all scored for Uruguay.

Oscar Tabarez's men are up to second, after winning three of their first four matches.