Sanchez disappointed with Arsenal season

Alexis Sanchez revealed that he has been left underwhelmed after Arsenal failed to offer much of a challenge in either the UEFA Champions League or the Premier League.

Arsenal retained their status as FA Cup holders thanks to a comprehensive 4-0 defeat of Aston Villa at Wembley, but it appears the club will have to do more if they are keep Sanchez happy on a long-term basis.

Arsene Wenger's team ended the Premier League campaign third and, while a second-placed looked a possibility for a while, they still would have finished well adrift of Chelsea.

In Europe, away goals proved to be their downfall as they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Monaco, leaving Sanchez somewhat downbeat despite enjoying a fine season individually - he scored a 25th goal across all competitions when he netted a brilliant long-range strike in the cup final.

"It was an okay season, but it was bittersweet," he told reporters ahead of Chile's Copa America opener against Ecuador.

"I had a breakthrough in my football life. Now I switch to the left, I make goals, I pass; I am evolving.

"And if I am put in at centre forward, I will do it in the best way possible and I am fit to play.

"[But] I would have liked to have been in the Champions League final, to have won the Premier League title.

"I believe we have a bunch of skilful players, so to not achieve more is disappointing."