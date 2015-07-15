Sanchez to miss Premier League opening round

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez will miss the opening round of the Premier League season but manager Arsene Wenger is hopeful he will be ready for their trip to Crystal Palace.

Having helped Chile win their maiden Copa America title earlier this month, Sanchez has been given until August 3 to rest and recuperate.

The 26-year-old striker is set to return to training the day after Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Community Shield but Wenger said Sanchez may be ready to play within a fortnight of his arrival at the Emirates Stadium.

"Usually it takes three weeks to be competitive. With Alexis it could be a bit less. He will miss certainly the first game," Wenger said on Tuesday.

"He is an important player for us and he showed he has the winning mentality when he took on the responsibility to take the last penalty in the Copa America final against Argentina."

If Sanchez can get up to speed as quickly as Wenger believes, the Chilean will only miss Arsenal's 2015-16 season-opener at home against West Ham.

Arsenal visit Crystal Palace on August 16.

Sanchez scored 16 goals in 35 games in his maiden Premier League campaign.