Sanchez the only Arsenal player who would get in Tottenham team, says Henry

Alexis Sanchez is the only Arsenal player who would get into the Tottenham team on current form, according to Thierry Henry.

The Gunners face their north London rivals on Sunday knowing that a defeat will guarantee that they will finish behind them in the Premier League this season.

Spurs head into the fixture at White Hart Lane on the back of an eight-game winning run in the top flight that has taken them to a club-record points haul in the Premier League, keeping them firmly in the title race.

Arsenal, by contrast, lie four points outside the top four in sixth place, with their place in the FA Cup final a highlight in what has otherwise been a difficult season.

Sanchez has registered 24 goals and 18 assists in all competitions in a largely impressive campaign from a personal point of view, and Henry believes only the Chile star would deserve an undisputed spot in the Spurs side.

"It's difficult for me as an Arsenal man at the minute," Arsenal's record goalscorer told Sky Sports.

"But you have to be honest. At the minute also, I can only see right now Alexis Sanchez getting into that team without anyone saying 'how come he's in the team?'"

However, Henry hopes that the desire to stop Spurs from winning the title will be enough motivation for Arsenal to produce a top performance on Sunday.

"All the others, I think people will argue with that…but that doesn't mean Tottenham are going to win easily," he said.

"We're not here to compare my time and their time, but I can only think as a competitor if I was going to the Lane the way it is at the minute and people were thinking 'we cannot win any big games away from home' and we can stop them winning the title I would wake up that day thinking 'this is my day today'.

"Hopefully they are going to have the same attitude."