Sanchez plays down Pedro rivalry at Barca

The Chilean has scored 15 goals in 21 La Liga appearances for the Camp Nou outfit this season, with Barca sitting second, three points behind leaders Real Madrid.

But Pedro insists that there is no ill-feeling between Pedro and him, despite suggestions that both could be competing for the same spot in the starting XI.

"We try to improve with every game," he told the club's official website. "There's no competition between me and him.

"We try to add to the team, because at the end of the day, if we win the championship, we'll all be champions.

"If he scores or I score, it's for the team, it's not about competition. But we do want to make the XI and do as good a job as possible.

"Every game I play I'm disappointed because sometimes I feel I can give more than I do on the field and it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

"Confidence makes the player. If a player is 100 per cent confident on the pitch, he can do what he knows how to do."

Barcelona will be looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad when they host Almeria on Sunday.