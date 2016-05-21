Sanchez 'recovering his happiness' at Arsenal - Zamorano

Alexis Sanchez is "recovering his happiness" at Arsenal, according to former Chile striker Ivan Zamorano.

Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 for a reported fee of £35million after struggling to establish himself at Camp Nou.

The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the Premier League's leading attackers, and ex-Real Madrid and Inter star Zamorano thinks Arsene Wenger is getting the best out of his compatriot.

"I think that Alexis is recovering his happiness. He looks like a happy guy in Arsenal," Zamorano told Omnisport.

"Wenger has squeezed him and he has taken the best of Alexis. This is very important, because when he comes on the pitch motivated, he make the difference.

"He is the best Arsenal player and one of the best forwards of the Premier League. That means that he is working really well."

Zamorano added: "He is still very young and I think that he still has to give a bonus to become the best player in the world.

"He is working on that daily. He is significant for Arsenal and for the national team."

Sanchez will have a key role to play if Chile are to defend the title they won last year at the upcoming Copa America Centenario.