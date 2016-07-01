Trending

Sanchez reveals gruesome update of ankle injury

Chile and Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez is not having the off-season holiday he had hoped for.

Alexis Sanchez insists he is feeling "much better" despite posting a gruesome update on the ankle injury he suffered in Chile's Copa America Centenario triumph. 

Chile secured back-to-back Copa titles last Sunday after a second consecutive penalty shoot-out win over Argentina in the decider.

However, Sanchez went off in the first half of extra-time after failing to shrug off an injury suffered in the opening minutes, courtesy of a crunching Gabriel Mercado challenge. 

The Arsenal attacker posted an update of his swollen ankle, which features some heavy bruising, via his official Twitter account on Thursday.

Sanchez wrote: "Fourth day of my holidays, stuck in a hotel bored... but I am much better."

He then added: "Your body can withstand almost anything.. it's your mind that you have to convince."

Once recovered, Sanchez will link up with his Arsenal team-mates for pre-season. 

It is unsure whether he will be fit for their first game against an MLS All Star team on July 28.

Arsenal's opening Premier League fixture is against Liverpool on August 14. 