Sanchez reveals gruesome update of ankle injury

Alexis Sanchez insists he is feeling "much better" despite posting a gruesome update on the ankle injury he suffered in Chile's Copa America Centenario triumph.

Chile secured back-to-back Copa titles last Sunday after a second consecutive penalty shoot-out win over Argentina in the decider.

However, Sanchez went off in the first half of extra-time after failing to shrug off an injury suffered in the opening minutes, courtesy of a crunching Gabriel Mercado challenge.

The Arsenal attacker posted an update of his swollen ankle, which features some heavy bruising, via his official Twitter account on Thursday.

Sanchez wrote: "Fourth day of my holidays, stuck in a hotel bored... but I am much better."

He then added: "Your body can withstand almost anything.. it's your mind that you have to convince."

Cuarto día de mis vacaciones, encerrado en el hotel aburrido jajaja ... Pero ya estoy mucho mejor. June 30, 2016

Once recovered, Sanchez will link up with his Arsenal team-mates for pre-season.

It is unsure whether he will be fit for their first game against an MLS All Star team on July 28.

Arsenal's opening Premier League fixture is against Liverpool on August 14.