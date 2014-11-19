Sandro confident tide has turned at QPR

Harry Redknapp's side picked up just four points from their first eight games of the season after winning promotion via the Championship play-offs in May.

That poor form led to speculation over Redknapp's future as his new-look team languished at the foot of the table.

But the London club have since beaten Aston Villa 2-0, and drew 2-2 with champions Manchester City last time out after only being beaten 2-1 by leaders Chelsea.

Sandro was one of a host of new signings made by Redknapp in the close-season and the Brazilian midfielder endured a difficult start to his Loftus Road career as he was troubled by injuries.

But the former Tottenham man has been encouraged by QPR's recent upturn in fortunes, which has seen them move above Burnley in the table.

"We are a different team now. The way we play now, everyone understands what their team-mate wants. It’s very nice to play this way," Sandro told QPR's official website.

"We are all together. It has taken some time to understand, but now we feel so comfortable on the pitch. When we played Manchester City, I thought we were on top of them and deserved to win.

"It was difficult for me, and for everyone,

"It is very hard when you go onto the pitch and you lose, and you lose, and you lose. But we have changed this. We play with confidence now."

Redknapp's side travel to resurgent Newcastle United on Saturday seeking to secure their first away points of the season.