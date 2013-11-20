Sandro expecting tough Spurs test at Man City

Tottenham have failed to win at City in their past three attempts and Manuel Pellegrini's side's 100 per cent record will make the task even harder.

City have only conceded twice in their five home matches this season, while 20 have gone in at the other end.

Brazilian midfielder Sandro acknowledged it will be a tough task but insisted Tottenham have what it takes to earn maximum points.

"I think it will be a difficult game, like every match," he told the club's official website. "We have to go and play with confidence from the beginning. We will need everything on the pitch because it's a hard game to win there, but we have to do it.

"From the start of the game we have to push on, to fight for every ball, to be on top of City.

"A win would be great for us. Every match is important. Let's go to try to win this match first. We can do it. We can win there."

The 24-year-old has made seven appearances for Tottenham in the league this season, but only three have those have been starts after he suffered with a knee injury.