Santa Cruz seals Betis loan switch

The Seville club said Santa Cruz would be introduced to the media at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Tuesday.

Santa Cruz was signed by City for around 17 million pounds from fellow Premier League club Blackburn Rovers in 2009 but injuries hampered his form and he returned to Rovers on loan last season.

The chances of the former Bayern Munich striker featuring in Roberto Mancini's side this season were negligible with Edin Dzeko, who scored four times against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, and new signing Sergio Aguero already keeping Carlos Tevez out of the starting line-up.

City have also loaned Emmanuel Adebayor, another of their unwanted big-money strikers, to Tottenham Hotspur.