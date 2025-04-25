One of Ruben Amorim's first big moves at Manchester United was withdrawing Marcus Rashford from first-team action

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has provided an update on the futures of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

The duo have been on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively, since January, with the presumption being they had played their last games in a red shirt.

But the latest from Amorim, in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Red Devils’ game against Bournemouth, suggests it may not be that clear-cut.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim doesn’t close the door on Marcus Rashford and Antony returns

When Amorim arrived at the club, the loanee pair were both made somewhat redundant by the new boss’s 3-4-2-1 formation, which doesn’t use traditional wingers.

They went to their respective temporary clubs in January and kicked on, raising some questions as to whether the Red Devils had made the right choice.

"When you put a player on loan the best thing is for them to perform,” Amorim countered when asked by the press. "The talent of Rashford, the talent of Antony, they all have talent.

"All the players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season.”

Given Amorim has become known for his brutally honest answers in the media, it appears the future of the pair at Old Trafford still be up for debate.

However, Mirror Football have reported that Rashford has already ruled out a return. Links with Barcelona arose before he headed to Villa Park, and they report Spain is still a possible destination, with the 27-year-old not viewing his long-term future with the Villans.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Amorim is occasionally a little too honest in press conferences, he will likely have been directed to stay vague as to protect the duo’s value heading into the summer.

If the head coach made a return impossible, interested parties would pounce on United’s eagerness to dispense with the attackers and drive the price down as a result.

Regardless of Amorim’s comments, a return for either still seems remote, as it is still not clear where they would fit into the manager’s preferred shape.

Rashford is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, with Antony estimated to be worth €20m. The Red Devils next face Bournemouth when Premier League action returns this weekend.