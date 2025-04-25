Manchester United could KEEP Marcus Rashford and Antony following surprising Ruben Amorim reveal

The Manchester United pair are currently out on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, speaks to Marcus Rashford of Manchester United as he prepares to enter the pitch as a substitute during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Manchester United and FK Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford on November 28, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
One of Ruben Amorim's first big moves at Manchester United was withdrawing Marcus Rashford from first-team action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has provided an update on the futures of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

The duo have been on loan at Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively, since January, with the presumption being they had played their last games in a red shirt.

But the latest from Amorim, in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Red Devils’ game against Bournemouth, suggests it may not be that clear-cut.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim doesn’t close the door on Marcus Rashford and Antony returns

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on from the touchline during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 1 April, 2025.

The United boss address the issue of his on-loan stars in a press conference on Friday (Image credit: Alamy)

When Amorim arrived at the club, the loanee pair were both made somewhat redundant by the new boss’s 3-4-2-1 formation, which doesn’t use traditional wingers.

They went to their respective temporary clubs in January and kicked on, raising some questions as to whether the Red Devils had made the right choice.

Marcus Rashford of Aston Villa looks on during the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion in Falmer, England on 2 April, 2025.

Marcus Rashford has played an important role for Villa in the Premier League and Champions League since his arrival at Villa Park (Image credit: Alamy)

"When you put a player on loan the best thing is for them to perform,” Amorim countered when asked by the press. "The talent of Rashford, the talent of Antony, they all have talent.

"All the players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season.”

Given Amorim has become known for his brutally honest answers in the media, it appears the future of the pair at Old Trafford still be up for debate.

However, Mirror Football have reported that Rashford has already ruled out a return. Links with Barcelona arose before he headed to Villa Park, and they report Spain is still a possible destination, with the 27-year-old not viewing his long-term future with the Villans.

Antony is said to have left Real Madrid officials fuming after his recent behaviour

Antony's loan is going so well that Betis team-mate Isco suggested crowdfunding his permanent transfer earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while Amorim is occasionally a little too honest in press conferences, he will likely have been directed to stay vague as to protect the duo’s value heading into the summer.

If the head coach made a return impossible, interested parties would pounce on United’s eagerness to dispense with the attackers and drive the price down as a result.

Regardless of Amorim’s comments, a return for either still seems remote, as it is still not clear where they would fit into the manager’s preferred shape.

Rashford is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt, with Antony estimated to be worth €20m. The Red Devils next face Bournemouth when Premier League action returns this weekend.

